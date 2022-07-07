In Cars, Lexus, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 7 July 2022 4:19 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) reported sales of 8,939 units in June 2022, consisting of 8,870 Toyota models and 69 units of Lexus. This compares well with the 7,442 units of Toyotas and 137 units of Lexus sold in May (total 7,579 units). With that, the first half of 2022 saw UMWT sell 45,911 units combined, 35% higher than the 34,111 units it managed in H1 2021.

The company says that the end of SST exemption “is expected to have a short-term negative impact on sales” but this will be mitigated by “early signs of recovery on the global shortage of semiconductors and microchips” in the second half. With that, production can be increased and “the launch of newer, more sophisticated models… will leave buyers spoilt for choice”.

“Shifting gears into the second half of 2022, UMWT is focused on going the ‘Extra Mile’ to provide Toyota owners with the best ownership and after-sales experience by reimagining what ownership is about. Looking ahead, shifting consumer behaviours will likely place value on advanced automotive technologies and comprehensive security features supported by a host of value-added after-sales services,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

UMWT’s next launch will be the Toyota Veloz, which is now open for booking. A sister car of the upcoming D27A Perodua Alza, the seven-seat MPV replaces the Avanza in Malaysia after 18 years and over 178,000 units sold. It will feature a 1.5 litre engine, Toyota Safety Sense, a 9.0-inch freestanding infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a Qi wireless charger, among other kit.