In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2022 6:43 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicles (EV) may be taking centre stage at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which runs until tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), but there are also displays in other related areas of electrification to be found at the show.

Among these are items related to charging and its infrastructure, and one of the companies offering solutions in the segment is Exicom Power Solutions. At EVx, the company is offering special prices on a variety of its AC and DC chargers, valid only during the event.

For example, a basic 7.5 kW AC Type 2, which is priced at RM2,250, is going for RM1,950 (without installation) at EVx, while a 7.5 kW unit with a LCD display and RFID is going at RM2,350, discounted from its RM3,000 retail price.

In the case of its DC chargers, which range from 30 kW to 180 kW versions, the savings are even greater, with discounts running from RM3,400 to as high as RM22,000, so this will definitely be of interest to commercial users.

Aside from Exicom, participating brands at EVx include Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports and Zaibar Automobile), Tenaga Nasional, EV Connection, EVhub.my, RHB Bank and others.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an EV at the event, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag with RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

The event will allow you to glean valuable info about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten. Pay a visit to EVx if you haven’t yet – it’s the perfect chance to learn about what’s involved in buying, owning and living with an EV, all under one roof.