1 August 2022 11:40 am / Anthony Lim

Weststar Maxus has announced that the Maxus T60 4WD Automatic has been updated for 2022, with the pick-up getting a new face and a bump in performance. The styling change consists of a new front grille, which is finished in matte black and bears the name of the marque, running across the entire width of the unit.

The bigger news is the improvement in performance, which is brought about by an enhancement kit called the Maxus Performance Kit. Worth RM3,000, the kit is being offered on a complimentary basis for a limited period. This raises power output on the VM Motori 2.8 litre four-cylinder DOHC VGT turbodiesel to 155 hp at 3,000 rpm (previously, 150 hp at 3,400 rpm) and torque to 425 Nm from 1,600–2,300 rpm (up from 360 Nm previously)

No changes down the line, with power continuing to be sent to all four wheels via a six-speed Punch automatic transmission, working with a BorgWarner electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system, which can be engaged via a rotary 2H-4H-4L dial without stopping. Three drive modes are available – Normal, Eco and Power. Also to be found is an Eaton mechanical differential lock.

The performance upgrade has also brought about upon improvements to the fuel consumption, with the previous combined figure of 9.6 litres per 100 km now reduced to 9.0-litres per 100 km, giving the pick-up the ability to traverse longer distances before requiring a fuel stop.

Equipment levels are unchanged. Exterior kit includes auto LED headlights with auto high beam, LED daytime running lights, front/rear fog lamps, aluminium roof rack rails, a stainless steel sports bar, side steps, chrome-plated door handles, power-folding side mirrors and a bedliner for the rear deck.

Inside, the T60 features a power-adjustable front seats, a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel with height adjustment and audio/cruise control switches, keyless entry with push start ignition, automatic air-conditioning , a reverse camera and an integrated 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Safety-wise, the T60 is equpped with four airbags (front and side), ABS, EBD, traction control, brake assist, hill start assist control and hill descent control. It’s also equipped with roll movement intervention (RMI), which recognises the threat of an impending roll over and intuitively applies the brakes to resist and return control and stability to the vehicle.

Other safety equipment consists of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), two Isofix anchorage points, rear parking sensors and blind spot assist, the function available through the side mirrors from a vehicle speed of 30 km/h. The T60 is also equipped with rear disc brakes, which is unique in the class.

The T60 is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, but the previously available 19-inch wheels are still being offered on an optional basis for an extra RM3,000. As before, six exterior colours are available for the pick-up, and these are Obsidian Black, Agate Red, Lava Grey, Blanc White, Aurora Silver and Ocean Blue.

The 2022 Maxus T60 is priced at RM115,888 on-the-road excluding insurance, but you’ll save if you bag a unit now, because Weststar Maxus is offering a RM1,500 rebate on the truck for a limited time. The T60 comes with a five=year or 130,000 km warranty and a four-year or 80,000 km free service package (inclusive of parts, lubricants and labour).