In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 August 2022 11:53 am / 3 comments

Joining the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 in the line-up is the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350, seen during an Indian media press launch in Bangkok, Thailand. There are two morel variants for the Hunter 350, the Retro Factory and the Metro, and the Metro comes with two sub-variants, the “Dapper and the “Rebel”.

The Hunter 350 slots in the “value-for-money” segment in Royal Enfield’s range, with indicative pricing starting at 149,900 Indian rupees (RM8,423) for the Hunter 350 Retro Factory with the Dapper and Rebel priced at 163,900 rupees (RM9,210) and 168,900 rupees (RM9,491), respectively in India. In Malaysia, Royal Enfield currently offers the Classic 350 and Meteor 350, with a price tag of RM23,500 and RM24,500, respectively.

Power for the Hunter 350 comes from Royal Enfield’s 349 cc, single-cylinder J-series engine, the same unit used in the Meteor and Classic. The Hunter 350 gets 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm from the mill, mated to a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive and Royal Enfield claims a top speed of 114 kmh.

Styling for the Hunter 350 is in the retro style, differing from the Classic 350 in its “scrambler” style. Weight is claimed to be 181 kg, which, coupled with the 20 hp from the engine, means the Hunter 350 will be more suited to leisurely rides.

The “base” model Retro Factory comes with spoked wheels, while the Metro gets cast alloy wheels. Standard on the Metro is front and rear hydraulic brake discs with two-channel ABS while the Retro gets a single disc in front with rear mechanical drum brake and single-channel ABS.

Photos courtesy of Preetam Bora, carandbike.com.