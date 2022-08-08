In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 August 2022 11:33 am / 5 comments

Where does Malaysia sit in terms of electric vehicle (EV) adoption relative to other countries? According to EV Connection, we’re quite far behind with just 0.96 EVs owned per 1,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Norway has the highest EV uptake in the world with 81 EVs owned per 1,000 residents. This is followed by Iceland (36.8 EVs per 1,000 residents), Sweden (20.6 EVs per 1,000 residents) and the Netherlands (10.7 EVs per 1,000 residents).

Beyond that, countries with an EV adoption rate of under 10 EVs per 1,000 residents include Germany (8.5 EVs per 1,000 residents), the United Kingdom (6.7 EVs per 1,000 residents), France (6.5 EVs per 1,000 residents), the United States (5.2 EVs per 1,000 residents), China (3 EVs per 1,000 residents) and South Korea (2.9 EVs per 1,000 residents).

The data appears to be taken from a survey released by Statista in April 2021, which focused on the number of EVs per population in leading countries worldwide in 2020.

Other countries that were listed in the survey include Italy (1.7 EVs per 1,000 residents), while those with lower EV adoption than Malaysia were Australia (0.5 EVs per 1,000 residents), Poland (0.4 EVs per 1,000 residents) and Greece (0.3 EVs per 1,000 residents).

Malaysia’s push to increase EV uptake has resulted in initiatives to make them more affordable. During the tabling of Budget 2022 (Bajet 2022), the government said EVs would be exempt from import and excise duties as well as road tax for a limited time.