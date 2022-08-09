In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Paul Tan / 9 August 2022 3:10 pm / 1 comment

The first photos of the Radar RD6 electric pickup truck have surfaced online, a set of four photos posted on Geely PR Ash’s Twitter account.

The Radar RD6 is the first product under Geely’s new Radar Auto sub-brand, which will focus on outdoor lifestyle products. The photos show a left-hand drive Radar RD6 with a black interior. It’s a relatively traditional looking cockpit, which to us is a plus point for a pickup truck.

The front end of the cabin may also look a bit familiar. That’s because it is – the presentation is similar to that of the Haoyue VX11 (also known as the Okavango). The RD6’s steering wheel design, the dual LCD instrument/infotainment screens, air-conditioning vents and the layout of the centre console are pretty much identical to that of the Haoyue/Okavango, with only the top half of the dashboard – and gearshift knobs – differentiating both.

Built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the RD6 will be offered with single- and dual-motor configurations. Previously, it was reported that it would have a range up to 600 km depending on the battery configuration, with power outputs ranging between 200 hp and nearly 400 hp.

Radar Auto has its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and an EV plant in Zibo, Shandong. The company will offer a full portfolio of electric lifestyle vehicles that will not only include pick-up trucks, but also SUVs, ATVs and other “lifestyle products.” Lin Shi Quan, a veteran engineering lead at Geely Auto Group that has worked on the Lynk & Co and Geely Auto brands, is the CEO of Radar Auto.