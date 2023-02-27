In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 February 2023 4:06 pm / 2 comments

Radar has commenced deliveries of the Radar RD6 to customers in China this month, and exports of the fully electric pick-up truck are due to follow over the course of this year, parent firm Geely said in a statement.

“So far the interest in the Radar brand and electric pick-up trucks has been immense. We hope to continue on this trajectory as we explore new markets both in China and the rest of the world,” Radar CEO Ling Shi Quan said. The RD6 saw its market launch in China last November, with prices starting from 178,800 yuan (RM116k) in its home market.

Having made its debut in July last year, the Radar RD6 is a mid-sized pick-up truck that is built on the Sustainable Experience Archtecture (SEA) and will be offered in single- or dual-motor powertrain configurations, the company said at the model’s debut.

Currently, all available variants of the Radar RD6 on sale are powered by a single rear motor, producing 100 kW or 272 PS, which propels the electric pick-up truck along the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 6.9 seconds.

Three battery choices are available for Radar RD6 buyers in China; and these are 63 kWh, 86 kWh and 100 kWh. These offer maximum range figures of 400 km, 550 km and 632 km respectively, with the largest battery variant supporting DC charging at up to 120 kW, while the maximum AC charging rate for the RD6 is 11 kW.

Conversely, the RD6 also provides a 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) electricity output, enabling the pick-up truck to charge other EVs as well as power external electrical devices.

Measuring 5,260 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,830 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm, the Radar RD6 is similar in size to the Toyota Hilux, which measures 5,325 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,815 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,085 mm.

In terms of cargo space, the Radar RD6 takes equivalent of up to 1,200 litres in the cargo tray, and without a combustion engine in the front of the vehicle, it can take an additional 70 litres of luggage space and 48 litres for other valuables.

Inside, dashboard architecture shared with the Geely Haoyue brings dual 12.3-inch displays, plus a nine-inch full-colour head-up display for the driver. Further design cues in the RD6 cabin include 72-colour ambient lighting.

Level 2+ driving assistance, including intelligent pilot, autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning and others bring a total of 12 active safety functions to the RD6, which also gets six airbags.

