In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2022 9:57 am / 1 comment

2022 Toyota Sienta with Modellista Bright Tech Elegance accessories

The third-generation Toyota Sienta was recently launched in Japan and is available with three Dynamic Force powertrains, two of which are hybrids. Available with up to seven seats spread across three rows, the small MPV is now underpinned by the GA-B version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

Priced from 1.95 million yen (RM63,906), the Sienta can be ordered with a wide range of accessories (the catalogue contains over 100 pages) to satisfy the personalisation needs of customers. These include three Modellista styling themes dubbed Bright Tech Elegance, Cool Shine Kit and Urban Tech Gear.

2022 Toyota Sienta with Modellista Cool Shine Kit accessories

The most expressive of the bunch is the Bright Tech Elegance, which adds on a full body kit that includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper extensions, the last of which includes a sporty muffler. Other accompanying add-ons are a roof spoiler as well as 15-inch Modellista Trinitas II alloy wheels.

Next up, the Cool Shine Kit doesn’t come with a body kit but you do get a lot more chrome garnish on the bonnet, side trim, wing mirrors, tailgate and door handles. The fancy wheels from earlier are also offered as an option here.

2022 Toyota Sienta with Modellista Urban Tech Gear accessories

With the Urban Tech Gear, the Sienta is dressed up additional trim pieces finished in body colour/silver. These are located beneath the front badge, at the corners of the front bumper, in the lower apron of the rear bumper. Also available are gloss black door handles and the Trinitas II alloys. These components can be ordered as a package or individually, which also applies to the other themes. Which one is your favourite?

The amount of personalisation options for the Sienta in Japan is no joke. In addition to the Modellista items, customers can order different coloured inserts for the front fog lamps, a wooden deck for the boot, various practicality-related add-ons, folding tray tables, a mattress, different coloured side emblems, puddle lamps with a Sienta graphic, a decal pack, curtains, ambient lighting, wheel lock nuts, a laptop desk and a lot more. Check out what’s available here.