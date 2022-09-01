The French government will be honouring its election promise to make electric vehicles more affordable for low-income families through a government-subsidised leasing scheme, reports Car Expert.
French minister for public action and budget Gabriel Attal told news channel LCI that the government under president Emmanuel Macron plans to introduce an electric vehicle leasing programme that will be priced at 100 euros (RM450) per month in the near future, and Attal claims that the 100 euro leasing cost is less than what many French motorists are spending on petrol or diesel every month.
The mechanics behind the EV leasing scheme have yet to be revealed, Car Expert reports, with factors such as types of eligible vehicles, income thresholds, lease duration and terms yet to be determined. The French government is working to resolve these, Attal was reported as saying, along with trying to determine when the scheme will become available, he said.
At present, France offers incentives of up to 6,000 euros (RM26,979) for electric vehicles priced less than 47,000 euros (RM211,339), and additional money is offered to those who trade in older, higher emissions vehicles in a cash-for-clunkers scheme.
Despite the incentives, Attal admitted that electric vehicles are still very expensive for many French citizens, according to the report. As of July, fully electric vehicles accounted for around 12% of new car sales in France.
According to Car Expert, several budget EVs are already available through leasing in France, and these include the Dacia Spring with the 26.8 kWh battery from 120 euro (RM539) per month, as well as the 40 kWh Nissan Leaf and the 20 kWh Fiat 500, both starting from 139 euros (RM625) per month.
Comments
More EV leasing because it’s “good for the environment” while they fly in their private jets. “You will own nothing and be happy”
Slow charging + super expensive electric bill,
Behind maturity, God bless French.
“The cost of French power jumped to a fresh record as its nuclear fleet faces further outages going into what’s set to be a very expensive winter.
Futures soared 15% to 900 euros per megawatt-hour — more than 10 times the price at this time last year.”
AND it surged past 1200euros.
In 2020, it was less than 100euros/1000kwh.
Now still reducing to 1000kwh for 670euros/>RM3000.
MALAYSIA expensive rate, but at RM0.53/kwh or RM530 per1000kwh.
https://youtu.be/2indFTVpQ_Y
Dacia Spring – 1 star NCAP
Pity them aar.. being promoted with Milo Tin