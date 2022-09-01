Malaysian motorists will be paying market price for RON 95 petrol and diesel soon, as there’s a high possibility that targeted subsidies will be implemented next year. This is the view of Maybank Investment Bank, reported by BH.
“We expect higher prices for RON 95 petrol and diesel next year with the revision of fuel subsidy. We understand that the test for the targeted subsidy mechanism started last month and will go on for three to six months. Therefore, we predict that fuel subsidy will be revised again next year as part of the Budget 2023 agenda, which is scheduled for October 7,” Maybank IB said in a research note.
The need for Malaysian to move away from blanket fuel subsidy is clear. The T20 group, which is the top 20% of earners in the country, is enjoying some RM8 billion in fuel subsidies compared to the RM6 billion enjoyed by the bottom 40% (B40). This was revealed by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in July.
He was repeating what he said in May, that Malaysia’s rich are enjoying the lion’s share of government subsidies. “For every RM1 of fuel subsidy, 53 cents go to the T20, while 15 cents benefit the B40. So, for example if the subsidy bill this year is expected to top RM30 billion, over RM15 billion is subsidy to the T20,” the senator said then.
Why so? The affluent have more cars, their cars consume more fuel and have larger fuel tanks. It’s as simple as that. While the need for targeted subsidy is clear, it’s much harder to find good way to implement a system that will that benefit the intended recipients with minimal leakage, and is universal.
In July, Tengku Zafrul, in a written parliamentary reply, said that a mechanism for targeted subsidy is being tested. “The (initial) testing will be followed by more extensive testing,” he said, adding that the government wants to ensure the feasibility of the mechanism in both urban and rural areas.
“It (testing) is expected to take between three and six months before the new system is implemented nationwide,” he said, adding that the implementation of the targeted fuel subsidy mechanism will be implemented in stages to ensure it does not cause inflation or affect economic growth. Will the government use direct cash handouts via e-wallets?
We’ll have to wait for more details, which might be announced during Budget 2023 next month. By the way, Indonesia is also grappling with the dilemma of fuel subsidies. Having already tripled its original 2022 energy subsidy allocation, the republic is considering raising fuel prices – which are already higher than ours – by 30%.
Are you ready to pay market price for fuel? RON 97 is currently priced at RM4.30 per litre.
Comments
I think the b40 and m40 will suffer more once the blanket lifted. T20 just feel like being pinched once grocery and basic necessities having price increased.
Lol Yeah, just you wait they will 101% remove subsidies AFTER the election, which will leave all their rural voters high and dry.
But they won’t bother to help because they already got the votes, they will come back again in 5 years with the same thing give money or rice. The cycle repeats itself.
Implementation of targeted subsidy should come with GST2.0 so that T20 would not dare to take advantage of the situation plus the additional income from GST will flow back to the B40 & partly M40 too.
And don’t remove subsidies for diesel. Diesel is used for commerical, industries, truck for carrying cars and others
Better don’t remove subsides for diesel. Subsidies for diesel is more important for commercial and industries.
PETALING JAYA: An economist has criticised the use of e-vouchers and e-wallets for targeted subsidies, labelling it “stupid”.
Geoffrey Williams of the Malaysia University of Science and Technology said such e-wallets would be inaccessible to the lower income group and that the system could be prone to corrupt practices.
“Despite hearing about the importance of targeted subsidies many times, we still don’t have a solution.
“The most recent discussions involved targeting specific products through e-vouchers and e-wallets but this is by far the most stupid idea and most stupid way of targeting subsidies,” he said at a forum titled “Pathway to a Better Future Malaysia”.
Williams said subsidised items were likely to be sold in big supermarkets as these stores accepted e-wallet payments while smaller businesses or neighbourhood convenience stores would miss out on the subsidies. Those in the lower income group, he said, would suffer from this as they tended to shop at their neighbourhood stores.
He added that there was also the opportunity for corruption within the system with government officials or businesses making money at the expense of the needy.
Williams called on the government to implement cash transfers instead. “Simple cash transfers put money in the people’s pockets for them to spend as they choose.”
From
https://paultan.org/2022/08/29/indonesia-may-raise-its-fuel-prices-by-30-trim-subsidy/
While I agree that subsidies should eventually be removed,I hope the ministry is prepared to overcome the consequences of it especially on price hike on goods, drop in revenue from automotive sales etc2…
As for consumers, EV’s will probably be the best solution if they are not eligible for the fuel subsidy.
RM1.5B wages increments for 2023 government servants is NOT FREE…it is time to pay back soon
“The need for Malaysian to move away from blanket fuel subsidy is clear. The T20 group, which is the top 20% of earners in the country, is enjoying some RM8 billion in fuel subsidies compared to the RM6 billion enjoyed by the bottom 40% (B40). This was revealed by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in July.”
This coming from people that his petrol allowance is paid mostly by the “rich” Malaysians.
Get ready for multifold price increase in our daily necessities.
Don’t lah.. other things will rise… that time the gov have to subsidies other things too.
how about M40?
forgotten child again?
T20 B40 enjoy… while M40 suffer?
The right question to ask is are we ready to pay rm6 for a loaf of gardenia!
My organisation has also begun its study on ensuring our bottom line is not impacted from rising fuel costs. Need to ensure that we pass 100% of the cost to the public. In the end who wins?
they won’t have the chance to implement such policy when they are changed from administering this nation
INSYALLAH BRADERRR
Pple switching to EV or hi tec lowest fuel consumption cars ,so this subsidy garbage issue is wastes of time to discuss ,at end it all continue to subsidise bez of save vote bank
A lousy cook should not try to make soup.
https://youtu.be/g5CaIuOsb0A
Thats why..
“Malaysia vs Singapore,
Why it’s harder for Malaysian to raise a Kid.”
Habisla M40/T20 gaji RM11.9k/RM6k per parent
Mau Bawa anak, grandparents pun susah.
Of course, B40 Bawa anak lagi susah. No doubt.
Please Please Please Don’t Remove Subsidies For Diesel. DIESEL IS MORE IMPORTANT FOR COMMERICAL, Industries, Carrying Cars and others