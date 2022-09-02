In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Mick Chan / 2 September 2022 2:49 pm / 0 comments

Italian marque Lamborghini has already its entire production run of vehicles until 2024, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told AFP as reported by France24.

The luxury brand is enjoy strong demand for its products, and its order book currently extends into the next 18 months, Winkelmann said. The latest series production model to emerge from Lamborghini is the Urus Performante, the marque’s SUV entry that had recently also set the production SUV record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

“We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how high-performing they are,” Winkelmann told AFP, and the CEO added that the global economy only has to stay relatively stable for this strong demand for the company’s products to continue.

In addition to strong demand, the long wait times for Lamborghini vehicles are also due to parts shortages, in particular the shortage of chips, France24 wrote.

This year is the final year Lamborghini will be offering purely internal combustion-engined models, with the introduction of plug-in hybrid models to come next year and its entire line-up will be electrified by 2024, the company said at the beginning of this year. The brand’s first PHEV is said to be due for unveiling this year.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based supercar brand reported the best half-year in the company’s history with record sales and profits, reaching an operating margin of 32% and operating profit increased to 425 million euros (RM1.9 billion) from 5,090 cars sold, France24 reported.