In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 September 2022 10:33 am / 0 comments

Another limited edition supercar based motorcycle from the boys at Borgo Panigale, this time the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Based on the Lamborghini Huracan STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be made in a production run of 630 units.

Additionally, a special edition run of 63 units dubbed Speciale Clienti (Special Customer) will be made available exclusively to Lamborghini owners. The Special Customer edition will, in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati design studio, will be able to configure their Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with body colour and wheels matching their Lamborghini.

Drawing on inspiration from the Huracan STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with front mudguard, tank cover, belly pan and tail, new components, grille extractors, vents and air intakes mimicking the Sant’Agata Bolognese supercar. Naturally, the carbon-fibre components on this limited edition Ducati uses the same pattern and texture as the material on the Huracan STO.

Rizoma provides the lightweight billet aluminium adjustable footpegs, brake and clutch levers along with the heel guards, the saddle pad, dashboard cover and ignition switch cover as well as a sprocket cover made of the same special carbon-fibre used for the bodywork.

Forged wheels front and rear are specific to the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with design cues ken from the Huracan STO. The rear wheel is crowned by a titanium locking nut on the single-sided swingers, the lock nut being a Lamborghini design and not otherwise available.

The central tank cover is adorned with a metal plate showing the name of the model and the serial number of the bike. The number is also machined from solid in an aluminium insert on the ignition key and appears on the TFT dashboard during ignition, together with a celebratory animation showing the Ducati and Lamborghini badges and silhouette of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Coming in Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac, one of the specific colour combinations unique tothe Huracán STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has Brembo wings and brake calipers in Arancio Dac, the latter with a contrasting black logo while the Öhlins stays and fork legs are black.

For the 63 unit Speciale Clienti production run, customers may collaborate with the Centro Stile Ducati design studio to configure their Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with body colours and wheels exactly like their Lamborghini. Also available as on option are a limited edition helmet, jacket and leathers that complement the bike’s colour scheme.

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini follows a previous successful collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini – the Siàn-inspired Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Deliveries of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini are expected to begin April and if you’re asking about the price, don’t bother, all 630 limited edition units plus 63 Speciale Clienti bikes are spoken for.