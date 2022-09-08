In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2022 9:50 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Rapid KL and KTM have reminded commuters using their trains and buses that the wearing of face masks is mandatory when using public transport. “Without a face mask, you will not be allowed to access the public transport system,” the operators say.

This comes after health minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced yesterday that face masks are now optional indoors, effective immediately. Masks have been optional outdoors for some time now, but now you can walk into a mall without the covering for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

However, the wearing of face masks is still compulsory if you are taking public transport, which includes trains, buses and e-hailing rides. This also includes flights, school buses and factory buses (or vans). You’re also required to mask up if you’re Covid-19 positive, or if you’re in a hospital, clinic, healthcare facility or hemodialysis centre.

KKM is still encouraging the use of face masks when one is in a crowded place such as the pasar malam, stadium, shopping mall or place of worship. Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms and high-risk individuals (elderly, chronic disease, low immunity, pregnant women) are also encouraged to continue wearing masks.

Also, premises have the right to require mask-wearing in their space, so we’ll still have to bring along a mask just in case.