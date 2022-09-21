In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 21 September 2022 4:54 pm / 2 comments

Proton has launched its 149th 3S/4S centre in Malaysia, located in Kota Bharu. The new Harima Auto Mobil 4S centre is the largest Proton dealership among the two East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

Located in Tunjong, the 4S dealership has a built-up area of 2,400 square metres and features 11 service bays along with 11 body and paint bays. The showroom area can accommodate up to 10 vehicles, with other facilities being a play area for children, Wi-Fi connectivity and a customer lounge.

Harima is also working with Proton Global Services (PGS) to offer other amenities, including a refreshment area serving Starbucks coffee as well as a merchandise corner selling Proton and R3 branded products. The company is the first dealer in Kelantan to provide these services.

Harima has been associated with Proton as an official dealer in Kota Bharu since 1986. Keeping in line with the national carmaker’s business direction, the company invested in a new 4S centre to ensure its customers a provided with a pleasant experience from sales to aftersales.

“What matters most are customers being happy to visit a dealership to shop for a new car. Once they have purchased it, the onus is on us to ensure they send their car back to us for scheduled servicing. Harima, however, felt we could not achieve the required level of customer satisfaction if we continued to operate as a small showroom without the necessary facilities, hence, the decision to operate as a 4S dealer,” said Liew Vee Lee, director of Harima.

“The opening of Harima Auto Mobil’s new 4S dealership will help raise the visibility of Proton in Kota Bharu. By having a full range of amenities and the required assets to serve a high volume of customers, we are hopeful of being able to raise the level of customer service and deliver a truly premium experience for customers in the state,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton, who attended the launch with Liew Foo Lin, the founder of Harima.