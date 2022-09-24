In Cars, Videos / By Paul Tan / 24 September 2022 9:48 pm / 0 comments

The SUKE highway is the latest highway to be opened in Malaysia and it has generated tons of buzz thanks to the commanding views that it affords.

Naturally in today’s social media obsessed society it ended up being the focus of many aspiring content creators who dangerously decided to stop on the emergency lane to take photos to post up. There has even been an accident between a Myvi and a motorcyclist due to this behaviour.

This guy though, he got highway content right – he executed an awesome night cruise video which appears to have been created using a 360 degree camera mounted to his Nissan GT-R R35.

Not satisfied with just footage, he also takes the trouble to provide text commentary on the SUKE highway structures that he passes by in the video. The video is split into 2 parts, watch them on Instagram below!