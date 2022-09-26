In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 September 2022 5:03 pm / 0 comments

Achieving a historic milestone in its manufacturing operations in Malaysia, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has produced its five millionth motorcycle since 1979. To commemorate the event, HLYM launched the 2022 Yamaha 135LC F 5MRO Malaysian Edition, the 5MRO standing for Five Millionth Roll Out, priced at RM9,198.

Produced in a limited production run of five thousand units, each 135LC Fi 5MRO will come with a unique serial number beginning with 5,000,0001 to 5,005,000. Also included is a Yamaha Premium Basket, and a special certificate of authenticity.

Gracing the event were Yoshihiro Hidaka, President and Representative Director, Yamaha Motor Co, Datuk Wee Hong, Chairman of the Malaysia Motorcycle and Scooter Dealers Association, Datuk Kwek Leng San, President and CEO, Hong Leong Manufacturing Group, and Datuk Dr Jim Khor Mun Wei, Group Managing Director of Hong Leong Industries Berhad and Managing Director of HLYM.

Speaking on HLYM’s aim to integrate Yamaha products into the lives off its customers, Khor said the 135LC F 5MRO was the fastest millionth motorcycle production milestone ever for Yamaha in Malaysia. “This proves that HLYM is still one of the most preferred motorcycles in the country,” said Khor.

The 135LC F 5MRO Malaysian Edition will be available at all authorised HLYM dealers beginning mid-October 2022 and every purchase comes with a brake disc lock and a special commemorative 5MRO bomber jacket. The standard version Yamaha 135LC Fi retails in Malaysia at a recommended retail price of RM7,798 and RM8,198 for the Special Edition.