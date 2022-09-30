In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 30 September 2022 7:13 pm / 0 comments

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat has revealed that a staggering 2.3 million traffic summons have been issued since 2014, according to Malay Mail. So far, only 600,000 summons have been paid.

Of the 2.3 million summons issued, 109,758 traffic summons involve Singaporean vehicles and records show that only 23.5% of Singaporean vehicle owners have paid their summons.

Kamarul pointed out that the highest number of traffic summons were issued for driving over the speed limit and failure to adhere to traffic lights. In the case of Singaporean traffic offenders, it’s worth noting that those with unsettled summons will be prevented from leaving Malaysia under Section 66J of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 24(4) of the Police Act 1967.

Kamarul added that the Johor police has initiated a summons reduction programme that starts today until Sunday (October 2nd). During this period, there will be a 50% discount for payment of select offences. The public is urged to settle outstanding summons at all police stations in 13 district headquarters. Operation hours are between 8:30 am to 5 pm daily.

The Vehicle Entry Permit initiative was meant to curb the issue of unpaid summons and reduce traffic offences by foreign vehicles but it has yet to be implemented. This is due to difficulties in getting appointments for RFID tag installation. The original date of enforcement was set for October 1.