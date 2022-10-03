In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 October 2022 12:28 pm / 0 comments

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the new official distributor of Audi vehicles in the country, has announced its #ReadyToDrive initiative. With a focus on safety, reliability and peace of mind of Audi owners, this marks the first aftersales initiative by PHSAM after it was announced that the company would represent the brand from July.

Running from October 1 to December 31 this year, the #ReadyToDrive campaign includes a complimentary 30-point vehicle condition check for Audi owners who have not visited an authorised service centre in the past 12 months.

Other benefits are complimentary a vehicle pickup and delivery service as well as a 20% discount on service labour charges (capped at RM300), selected wear and tear parts and batteries. According to the company’s website, customers can also receive a free disinfectant kit and exclusive Audi merchandise, subject to terms and conditions.

“Customer satisfaction is very important to us. As such, we are levelling up our efforts across the board. We want to ensure Audi are running at their best, always. Audi owners can leverage our latest customer care package which has been designed to offer reliability and safety. In view of the upcoming school holidays and festive breaks, and with the monsoon season around the corner, we want our customers to have a safe and reliable journey,” said Deenan Nadar, aftersales director of PHSAM.

“This will be a period of peak drives with more cars on the road, road trips and possibly hazardous drives with unexpected heavy rains, floods or thunderstorms, and we want to enable Audi owners to have pleasant journeys with peace of mind,” he added.