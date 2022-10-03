In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 October 2022 12:48 pm / 0 comments

You know how it works – Malaysians will wait for discounts on anything before parting with their money, and this also applies to paying up for the traffic offences they commit.

Following a three-day 50% discount programme that ran from last Friday to Sunday, Johor police said that it collected a total of RM1.3 million in payment for outstanding summonses, The Star reports. The fines were for traffic offences such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, blocking traffic and cutting queues.

The move was aimed at clearing a huge backlog of unpaid fines. Earlier, it had been revealed that a total of 2.3 million traffic summonses had been issued by Johor police since 2014 until now. So far, only 600,000 have been paid.

During the period, a total of 109,758 summonses were issued to Singaporean drivers, and records show that only 23.5% of Singaporean vehicle owners have paid their outstanding summonses.

Despite the revenue, state police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that collecting that amount is not something that the police can be proud of. “Instead, it is a clear signal for us to continue to advocate and spread awareness to the public on the importance of following road regulations,” he said.