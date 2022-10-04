In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 October 2022 10:54 am / 7 comments

Law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has confirmed that the Budget 2023 (Bajet 2023) is set to be tabled by finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at 4pm on Friday, October 7, as scheduled, the Malay Mail reports.

He said that this was based on the information as of last night. “I was told the budget will be presented on October 7, and if there are any changes after that, I don’t know,” he said in response to questions about rumours indicating that parliament would be dissolved before Budget takes place this Friday.

The decision to bring forward Budget 2023 by three weeks from its original date was made at the end of August. Speculation is rife that the move will allow parliament to be dissolved several days after the tabling of the budget, paving the way for a general election to be called.

However, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in August that the decision to bring forward the tabling of Budget 2023 was not unusual, as it had been done before. “This is normal. During Pak Lah’s (former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi) time, the Budget was tabled in September,” he said.

In July, Tengku Zafrul indicated that Budget 2023 will focus on more sustainable subsidy management and strengthening the country’s resilience against future shocks. From an automotive-related perspective, the biggest news in last year’s budget were the tax and duty exemptions announced for electric vehicles (EVs).

It could be that Budget 2023 will see further developments on this front, possibly on enhancing the growth of the charging infrastructure as well as that concerning regulations. Last month, the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) said it had proposed that more EV incentives be included in this year’s budget.

We’ll be covering all auto and transport-related matters that will be presented in Budget 2023, so be sure to check in again on Friday for all the latest news.