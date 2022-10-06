In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2022 6:03 pm / 0 comments

For the Thailand market, Honda introduces the 2023 CRF300L Enduro Pro Edition. Taking the base model CRF300L as its basis, the Enduro Pro Edition adds all sorts of accessories to enhance its off-road capability.

Starting off with the graphics, famed exhaust brand Yoshimura features prominently, along with Craft and H2C. The logos are not merely decoration but reflect the equipment fitted to the CRF300L Enduro Pro in Thailand.

Other specifications remains the same, with the CR300L’s suspension of 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and monoshock with Pro-Link swingarm linkage at the rear. Ground also stays the same at 244 mm while seat height is 830 mm.

Power comes from a single-cylinder, DOHC mill displacing 286 cc, with liquid-cooling and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi, mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. Braking is dine with single hydraulic discs front and rear while the tank holds 7.8-litres of fuel.

Aside from the base version, the CRF300L also comes in the Rally variant with larger 12.8-litre fuel tank, model specific headlights, different body panels and graphics. As for pricing, the CRF300L Enduro Pro Edition is priced at 169,600 baht (RM21,140), compared to the Rally version at 172,200 baht (RM21,464) while the base CRF300L is tagged at 145,800 baht (18,173) while in Malaysia the CRF250 Rally retails at RM27,599.