6 October 2022

Joining the debut of the 2023 A-Class facelift range is the facelifted, 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class range, bringing an updated engine range along with a plug-in hybrid variant with increased output, as well as updated equipment. The updated B-Class range will feature one petrol-engined PHEV, along with four internal combustion petrol variants and three diesel variants.

Dubbed the ‘Sports Tourer’ by Mercedes-Benz, the facelifted W247 compact MPV gets a mild visual refresh for this update, with redesigned headlamps, front bumper and grille in front, while its rear end gains LED tail lamps as standard. Aero spoilers toward the rear of the car aid airflow, while four additional wheel designs are offered for the B-Class facelift.

The B250 e PHEV packs a 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 163 hp at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor that makes 109 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Combined outputs from this powertrain are 218 hp and 450 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 223 km/h.

Charging the B250 e can be done via a 3.7 kW AC connection, or up to 11 kW AC which is improved from the 7.4 kW maximum of before. For DC charging, this can be done at up to 22 kW, which will recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in around 25 minutes, says Mercedes-Benz.

This is joined by mild-hybrid powertrains starting with the B180 and B200, both packing the 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine in differing states of tune; the B180 is rated for 136 hp at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque, while the B200 is rated to produce 163 hp at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque. The B180 and B200 do 0-100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and 8.4 seconds, and top speeds of 212 km/h and 223 km/h, respectively.

Next are the B 220 4Matic and B 250 4Matic, which feature four-cylinder petrol engines of larger displacement and all-wheel-drive. These are powered be 2.0 litre turbocharged engines, in the B220 4Matic producing 190 hp at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a 234 km/h top speed.

The B250 4Matic outputs 224 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm, doing 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. All four mild-hybrid variants get a 14 hp boost from the motor fed by the 48-volt electrical system.

Also part of the line-up, albeit with less fanfare are the diesels, which come in three variants – B180 d, B200 d and B220 d. All three diesels feature engines displacing 1,950 cc; the B180 d makes 116 hp at 3,400 rpm and 280 Nm of torque, doing 0-100 km/h in 10 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

The B200 d outputs 150 hp at 3,400 rpm and 320 Nm of torque, doing 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 219 km/h; meanwhile, the top diesel that is the B220 d cranks out 190 hp at 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque, managing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 234 km/h.

In terms of equipment, the W247 B-Class facelift now gets as standard a reverse camera, multimedia displays, a USB package and a Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel. Progressive trim level variants upwards receive LED headlamps, lumbar support, Parking Package, Mirror Package and the Easy Pack tailgate.

Upholstery begins with 3D-embossed Artico trim on the base variant, while the Progressive trim brings upholstery colour options in black, black/macchiato and black/sage grey, the latter a new addition. Topping the lot is the AMG Line for the sportiest aesthetic, offering black Artico and Microcut fabric with red contrast stitching.

Infotainment kit now features a dual-screen setup consisting of a seven-inch instrument panel and a 10.25-inch centre display, while higher trim variants get a dual 10.25-inch screen setup.

Here, the B-Class facelift gets the latest generation of the MBUX interface, and instrumentation is presented in a choice of three display styles: Classic, with all relevant driver information, Sporty with a dynamic rev counter and Discreet, which offers a minimalist layout. Its three modes (Navigation, Assistance and Services) are combined with seven display colour themes, which can be customised.

Accessibility features now include a fingerprint sensor (to be available from Q1 2023) to identify the car’s driver, while smartphones can be paired to the vehicle via Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. Compared to the previous B-Class, this facelift gets another USB-C port, and the charging output has been increased.

The ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice-activated assistant has been further refined, and is now more capable of dialogue and learning; certain functions can now be activated without the “Hey Mercedes” verbal prompt. The voice assistant can now also explain and assist with vehicle functions, such as when looking for a first-aid kit or when trying to connect a smartphone.

Safety assistance systems have been updated for the B-Class, with the Lane Keeping Assist now receiving improved Active Steering Control. Where towing is applicable, the optional Trailer Manoeuvring Assist automatically manages the steering angle of the B-Class to make reversing with a trailer an easier process, says Mercedes-Benz.

In Malaysia, the pre-facelift W247 B-Class was offered as the B200 at launch in 2019, when it arrived in sole Progressive Line trim at RM239,888 on-the-road when it was introduced.