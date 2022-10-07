In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2022 9:46 am / 0 comments

Accompanying the CRF300L Enduro Pro Edition in Thailand is the 2023 Honda Wave 125i kapchai (the 2021 Honda Wave 125i is priced at RM6,449 in Malaysia). Information on the updates for the new Wave 125i is scarce as Honda Thailand’s website is yet to be updated and whatever information we have is gleaned from its launch video on social media.

Design for the Wave 125i remains much the same, but at the rear is a new taillight assembly with clear lenses. Coloured LED bulbs can be seen and the turn signals are integrated into the tail light itself.

For the instrument panel, an all new meter cluster is installed using a combination analogue speedometer and LCD panel located below for fuel, gear indicator and odometer. Meanwhile, the necessary warning lights and such are located at the top of the panel.

An improved feature on the new Wave 125i is a small storage space below the handlebars, capable of holding miscellaneous items such as a water bottle. As usual, the Wave 125i is offered in a base version with spoked wheels and kickstarter while the “up-market” spec comes with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and electric starter.

From Thai media reports, the single-cylinder, 124.89 cc SOHC mill gets improvements to reduce noise and increase fuel efficiency. There were also comments the suspension has been revised to improve handling and ride comfort.

Other specifications for the Wave 125i remain the same, with 17-litre storage space under the seat large enough for a single open face helmet and 5.4-litre fuel tank. LED lighting is used for the headlight, with braking done with s gin hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum in the rear.