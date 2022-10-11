In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 October 2022 6:17 pm / 0 comments

Following the opening of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) last month, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (PROLINTAS) will soon launch the new Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway, which is affectionately known as DASH.

The main line of DASH measures 20.1 km long and connects Puncak Perdana to Penchala, with a travelling time of just 30 minutes, 60 minutes less compared to using existing roads. With all interchanges factored in, the highway’s effective length is actually 55.4 km.

On that mention, DASH has a total of 13 interchanges, including at Puncak Perdana, Alam Suria, Denai Alam, Kampung Melayu Subang, Pinggiran Subang, Subang 2, Subang Airport, RRIM (Kwasa Damansara), Surian, Seksyen 5 Kota Damansara, Sunway Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Penchala.

These interchanges provide motorists with alternative routes to places like Persiaran Surian in Kota Damansara, Subang Airport, Damansara Perdana, Damansara, Penchala and towards Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, DASH can help disperse traffic for future developments in areas like Kwasa Damansara, Elmina and along the Shah Alam to Damansara.

The new highway’s connectivity also extends to other highways, namely the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) as well as the Penchala Link and SPRINT Expressway.

Like SUKE, DASH is an elevated highway, with 90% of its route being above ground, while the remaining 10% are on-ground. DASH also features a three-lane dual carriageway design, with each lane measuring 3.5 metres wide, and there’s also a 3-metre-wide emergency lane.

DASH is also unique as it features the first fully enclosed highway noise barrier measuring 260 metres in length near Damansara Perdana. Closer to Empire City, part of the highway makes up a nexus of overpasses dubbed the ‘Spaghetti Link’ that involves seven ramps from other existing highways like the LDP and Penchala Link with Penchala Interchange.

According to PROLINTAS, the expected average daily traffic is 50,000 vehicles and the highway is said to relieve traffic along Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari by 39%, Jalan Sungai Buloh by 33% and Persiaran Surian by 43%.

In terms of facilities, DASH will feature two rest and service areas in both bounds at the Denai Alam toll plaza (RSA Denai Alam), which is one of three toll plazas, with the other two located at RRIM (Kwasa Damansara) and Kota Damansara. The RRIM (Kwasa Damansara) toll plaza will also have lay-bys in both directions.

The highway also features 2,441 LED streetlights, 37 high-definition CCTVs, 18 emergency telephones, 30 vehicle incident detection system (VIDS) and 10 variable message signs (VMS) along its alignment. The toll plazas are also unconventional in their design as they allow PROLINTAS to easy implement a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system.

Meanwhile, eco-friendly initiatives are part of DASH’s development, with solar panels and rainwater harvesting system put in place at various areas to recover resources, while the toll plaza operations buildings have a green turf roof to help out the environment.

Construction of DASH, which costs RM4.2 billion, began in August 2016 and the main sections of highway have been completed as of September 30, 2022, with only finishing touches left to do. Unlike SUKE that is being opened in stages, the entire DASH highway will be accessible to the public when it is officially launched.



