In Local News / By Paul Tan / 12 October 2022 11:23 am / 0 comments

Attention Kuala Lumpur motorists – please be informed that the MRR2 highway (direction from Ampang to Kepong) will be affected by the Le Tour De Langkawi 2022 race tomorrow.

PDRM has informed that a section of the MRR2 highway will be closed for stage 3 (Putrajaya-Semenyih-Kajang-Ampang-KL-Gombak-Genting Highland) of the race tomorrow from 2pm to 415pm.

The affected section of the MRR2 to be closed is between km 26.7 near Ampang Point to km 8.4 near the Batu Caves roundabout.

Of course, it’s best to expect that the road might be closed a little earlier than the expected 2pm time so do plan your travels accordingly.