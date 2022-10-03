In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 October 2022 11:44 am / 0 comments

Happening for the week of 11 to 18 October is the 2022 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) bicycle race, back after an absence in 2021 due to pandemic movement restrictions. Racing action takes place up and down the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, with the first stage in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan on the 11th, a Tuesday, before ending 157 km later in Kuala Lumpur.

Day two is an out of town stage from Kuala Klawang to Raub, the tour’s longest stage at 178 km, while day three will see the highlight of the LTdL, the “Queen Stage” race from Putrajaya to the top of Genting Highlands on Thursday, October 13. The peloton moves out of urban areas for Friday and Saturday, with the Sabak Bernam-Meru Raya and Kuala Kangsar-Kulim stages.

Sunday, October 16 is a stage from Georgetown, Penang, to Alor Setar, Kedah, followed by the LTdL’s return to its home of Langkawi on Monday. Race finish takes place with the Kuah-Langkawi loop on Tuesday, October 18.

From experience covering the LTdL, road closures begin at 6.00 a.m. and are lifted at race end some four to six hours later. Expect to encounter multiple road closures and traffic diversions along the route and motorists should plan their journeys accordingly.