In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2022 1:40 pm / 0 comments

Strong contender for the litre-class naked sports motorcycle crown is the 2023 BMW Motorrad M1000R. Getting BMW’s M Sport treatment, the M1000R, taken from the base S1000R (from RM104,900 in Malaysia), receives a whole host of carbon-fibre goodies and performance enhancements.

Like the BMW Motorrad M1000RR, the M1000R gets an inline-four-cylinder mill using BMW Motorrad’s Shiftcam variable valve timing, with redline now set at 14,600 rpm. This gives the M1000RR 210 hp at 13,750 rpm, some 45 hp more than the S1000R, while 113 Nm of torque comes in at 11,000 rpm, compared to 114 Nm at 9,750 rpm for the S1000R.

With the M1000R weighing only 199 kg fully-fuelled, acceleration and thrust is emphasised in the up-and-dwon quick shifter equipped six-speed gearbox, with a shorter secondary gear ratio and larger diameter rear sprocket – 47 teeth compared to 45 teeth. Fourth, fifth and sixth gears have also been shortened, sharpening engine response at high speeds.

The M1000R also gets winglets on the front side panels increasing riding stability at high speeds. The shape and frontal area of the winglets are designed to minimise drag while increasing down force by 11% at 160 km/h.

New for the M1000R is BMW M Sport brakes, previously seen on the M1000RR and developed from the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

Lightweight alloy wheels are used on the M1000R and opting for the M Competition package gets you carbon-fibre M wheels. The M Competition package, available in Blackstorm Metallic or M Motorsport colours, also comes with carbon-fibre rear wheel, front wheel, tank covers and chain guard, airbox cover, wind deflector, M pillion package and milled, fully adjustable M rider footpads.

Suspension is done with upside-down forks in front in a black finish for the 45 mm diameter sliding tube with adjustable spring preload in combination with the Dynamic Damping Control (DDC). The upper triple clamp is a milled piece holding a larger diameter handlebar than the standard S1000R, laser etched with “BMW M 1000 R” lettering.