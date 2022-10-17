In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 October 2022 3:39 pm / 0 comments

2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Verde

First shown at the EICMA motorcycle show in 2021, pre-orders are now being taken for the 2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello in Europe for delivery in 2023. There are two model on offer, the base V100 Mandello and the electronic suspension equipped V100 S Mandello.

This pair of “All-Rounder” motorcycles join the limited edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale, with only 1913 units produced and commemorating the Mandello del Lario firm’s connection with Italian aviation. As always, the V100 is powered by Moto Guzzi’s famous transverse V-twin, displacing 1,042 cc.

2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Bianco Polare

Moto Guzzi calls the all-new mill a “compact block” engine, with DOHC cylinder heads rotated 90-degrees, allowing for better placement of the intake tract and EFI, with four-valves per cylinder. Power output is claimed to be 115 hp at 8,700 rpm and 105 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm, with 82% torque coming in at 3,500 rpm.

A six-speed gearbox drives the traditional Moto Guzzi shaft, now located on the left side of the motorcycle with a lower exit position on the gearbox, doing away with the need for suspension linkage to counteract drive shaft reaction forces. The Mandello S gets Ohlins semi-active suspension (the base V100 Mandello gets Kayaba adjustable suspension), the Smart 2.0 ECU controlling the the NIX front fork, TTX rear shock absorber and Ohlins steering damper.

2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Rosso Magna

A special feature of the V100 Mandello is its adaptive aerodynamics that automatically adjusts the position of deflectors on the sides of the 17-litre fuel tank. Depending of which of the four ride modes – Tour, Rain, Road and Sport – with three different engine mappings per mode, four levels of traction control, two levels of engine braking, the V100 Mandello’s ECU adjusts the deflectors for riding speed between 30 and 95 km/h.

An electronically controlled windshield adds to rider comfort and wind protection through a range of 90 mm. A full suite of electronics is installed on the V100 Mandello, including a TFT-LCD instrument panel, full LED lighting system with DRL and cornering lights.