In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 19 October 2022 10:32 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is back, this time sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, and the sales-driven event returns next month to the Setia City Convention Centre, where it will be held November 5 to 6, 2022.

Nissan which will be showcasing its range of models currently on sale in Malaysia at the event, such as the Serena MPV, Almera Tomei sedan, the Navara pick-up truck and the X-Trail SUV.

Motorists with a large household to transport on a regular basis will certainly find appeal in the Serena. The facelifted iteration of the MPV was launched in Malaysia earlier this year, and the mild hybrid people-mover is powered by the familiar direct-injection 2.0 litre inline-four cylinder petrol engine which makes 150 PS and 200 Nm of torque, paired with an Xtronic CVT transmission.

Two variants of the Serena are available, and the higher Premium Highway Star variant gets Nappa leather upholstery. Also on its safety kit list in this iteration are six airbags, plus active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and driver attention warning.

For those shopping in the B-segment sedan category, Nissan’s offering of the Almera Turbo will be shown with the Tomei accessories package that begins with the aerokit consisting of two-tone bumper spoilers and inserts, boot lid spoiler, tint film and sport pedals. A second package brings the same, while adding door handle protectors, scuff plates and door visors.

The mechanical basis of the Almera Turbo is right up to date with current powertrain trend for the segment, packing a 1.0 litre turbocharged inline three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 100 PS and 158 Nm. Safety kit is rich here too, with up six airbags, and standard-fit autonomous emergency braking and stability control.

Those who need to do some heavy lifting, whether routinely or occasionally, will have their varying needs served by the Navara pick-up truck range. The workhorse and load-lugging roles can be served by the Single Cab MT and SE MT, and the 2.5 litre turbodiesel outputs 163 PS and 403 Nm sent through a six-speed manual and a user-selectable four-wheel-drive system.

Higher-specification variants of the Navara get the same engine in high-ouput form, which makes 190 PS and 450 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed automatic and 4WD. These, too receive electronic locking rear differential, tailgate assist, acoustic glass, as well as VDC, traction control, Active Brake Limited Slip, hill start assist, hill descent control, ABS, EBD and brake assist.

Are you more of the SUV persuasion? The X-Trail will be at the Nissan booth as well, which the carmaker offers in four variants in Malaysia; the 2.0L 2WD, 2.0L Mid, 2.5L 4WD, and the 2.0L Hybrid. The 2.0 litre variants output 144 PS and 200 Nm from the naturally aspirated engine, and the base variant comes ready for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Mid variant adds lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, powered front leather seats and motion-activated tailgate. the 2.5L packs 171 PS and 233 Nm from its larger engine, and adds forward collision warning and AEB, intelligent cruise control and high beam assist, among others. For the fuel-conscious, there is also the 2.0L Hybrid, with added electric assistance.

In addition to Nissan, this year’s running of ACE will host brands including Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru, while Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) will also be taking part in the event. Just as with PACE that brought a larger concentration of premium brands, you can test drive and purchase the car that suits your needs at ACE 2022.

You’ll also get to enjoy a range of deals from us, right here at paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

On the pre-owned front, myTukar will be on location, and will be offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade in their vehicle with the platform.

Trade-ins will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. Do both – trade-in and make a booking at once – and you will receive a larger voucher for RM1,500.

There’s more. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you, the customer into a lucky draw that puts you in the running to win prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and the grand prize – a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

On the event grounds, we will continue to take every possible care to ensure the health of our attendees, despite the easing of rule and regulations as the country has moved into the endemic phase. Visitors are therefore encouraged to wear masks at all times on the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed throughout the location.

More on the various promotions from participating brands will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out. What you can lock in for sure are the dates – November 5 and 6, 2022 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre. See you there!