In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 19 October 2022 5:59 pm / 0 comments

With plenty of attention on the new Perodua Alza, it’s easy to forget the Aruz, Perodua’s high-riding seven-seater. There’s plenty going for the Alza, but the new MPV has some key differences from the Aruz; the latter’s characteristics might appeal more to some middle sized families.

With Perodua opting for a car-like low ground clearance of 160 mm for the Alza, those who want a taller car – and there are many, just look at how popular SUVs are today – will be better served by the Aruz. With a ground clearance of 220 mm, a significant and visible difference of 60 mm, the Aruz will be able to clear obstacles that the Alza can’t. The added height also allows for a high seating position, which translates to better visibility.

The Aruz comes with many of the good things we’ve come to expect from Perodua, including Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 plus six airbags for a five-star ASEAN NCAP crash test rating. Latest features include auto door locking and side steps to assist entry and exit. There’s also a fresh Passion Red colour.

The “elevated” family car’s feature list also includes automatic LED headlamps, reverse camera, dashcam, multimedia system with navigation and Smart Link connection for Android phones, leather-wrapped steering with audio buttons, semi-bucket leather seats and the all-important rear air con vents. The built-in toll reader is also convenient.

The Aruz will be among the Perodua models available at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, which will be held over the November 5-6 weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC)

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, the sales-driven event promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – November 5 and 6 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the SCCC. See you there!