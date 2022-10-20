In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 20 October 2022 10:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

In need of a new vehicle to transport more than several passengers at once? Hyundai has just the ride, and it will be showcased at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) that takes place over the weekend of November 5 and 6, 2022.

The latest people-mover from the Korean brand is the Staria 10-seater, and this is available in three variants – Lite, Plus and Max. Given the passenger count that can be accommodated in this version of the Staria, the 10-seater can be pressed into duty for a variety of applications; this may include transport for larger families or corporate outfits, tour groups and travel agencies, upscale private hire transport and more.

Key features for the Staria include the smart powered sliding doors and tailgate, eight USB ports, of which seven can be used for charging devices, as well as seats which fold flat and slide to suit the space and configuration required.

Smartphone connectivity is convenient with wireless connection for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Hyundai Smartsense active safety suite brings Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

Motive power for the Staria 10-seater comes from the manufacturers’ 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine which produces 177 PS and 431 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Here, the Staria employs multi-link suspension layout at the rear, which promises a more comfortable ride than from its predecessor the Starex.

Pricing for the Staria 10-seater starts at RM179,888, and if this looks like just the ride to serve your needs, be in quick – stocks are limited and this model is selling, fast. Happily, there are a host of great deals not just from the participating brands, but also from us at paultan.org.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 event promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. In addition to Hyundai, participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) also taking part in the event.

The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Planning to buy on trade-in? myTukar will also be on location at ACE 2022, and they will be offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who trade-in their vehicle through the platform. These customers will receive a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. Trade-in and buy a used car at once, and the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

There’s more. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

On site at ACE 2022, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. Masks are encouraged to be worn at all times on the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be placed strategically throughout the event location.

There will continue to be more promotions announced in the coming weeks from all participating brands, so stay tuned to find out what they will be. For now, you can lock these dates in – November 5 and 6 is when the paultan.org Auto Car Expo 2022 takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre. See you there!