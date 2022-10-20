In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 20 October 2022 5:44 pm / 0 comments

Considering a new Proton? The best time to buy one is at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, which will be held over the November 5-6 weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). What’s the carrot, you ask.

Plenty. You stand to walk away with up to RM300 worth of Aeon vouchers upon registration, plus window tint and petrol vouchers. The Exora MPV comes with an additional RM2,000 cash rebate. That’s not all, book a Proton at ACE 2022 and you’ll receive goodies such as a Touch n Go RFID pack and Proton merchandise. These freebies are not to be scoffed at – these days, car stocks are low and waiting periods are long; gone are the days of big discounts and incentives.

On display at ACE 2022 are the Proton X50 and X70 SUVs. The latter received a minor change in June this year and now comes with 1.5 litre turbo engines to go along with the original 1.8 litre turbo unit. The other two vehicles on display are the Saga and Exora, and both were also refreshed this year. The evergreen Saga received minor aesthetic changes, a neat bodykit and a revised dashboard, among other changes.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 event promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – November 5 and 6 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the SCCC. See you there!