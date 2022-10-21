In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 21 October 2022 7:29 pm / 0 comments

Rugged and safe. That’s what many of us want from an SUV, right? If so, the Subaru XV ticks all boxes. The latest version of Subaru’s C-segment crossover blends rugged outdoor style with proven off-road hardware to ensure that the style is backed up by real ability when the surface gets slippery.

The latest XV comes with a Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) drive mode selector and a new dual-function X-Mode system with dirt and mud settings. Underpinning it all is Subaru’s trademark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for sure-footedness in all conditions. The XV comes with road tyres, of course, but with a set of off-road rubber, it will go further than most expect a modern SUV to.

The AWD ability is there, but the XV plays urban crossover as good as any. Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assist systems includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, front departure alert and pedal misapplication control, all of which are crucial safety kit.

To top off a convincing package is savings worth up to RM8,000 and ready stocks, which is rare in today’s market. Check out the XV at ACE 2022 both indoors and outdoors, where the Subaru Advanced Technology Drive live demo will showcase the carmaker’s tech and AWD.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 event promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – November 5 and 6 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the SCCC. See you there!