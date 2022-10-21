In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2022 1:51 pm / 0 comments

During the media preview of the 2022 Kawasaki ZX-25R at Sepang circuit during the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, the question of Kawasaki spare parts delays in the local market was raised. Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Raskan acknowledged the issue and said the matter is being addressed both at Kawasaki Malaysia and Kawasaki Japan.

“Kawasaki Malaysia’s stock of spare parts has been raised from 50% to 85% currently, and we expect the situation to stabilise by early next year,” said Roslan. Modenas chief marketing officer Yusaku “George” Kashiwagi said Malaysia is an important project for Kawasaki worldwide and measures are being taken at headquarters level to reduce the wait time for spare parts.

“More spares allocation has been made for Malaysia so that customers will not face delays,” said Kashiwagi. Roslan added Kawasaki spares are available from authorised Kawasaki Malaysia dealers.