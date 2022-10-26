In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 26 October 2022 11:32 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is set to take place this November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and you can expect plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicle models. If you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned car, make sure you head on over to ACE 2022.

Honda will be one of those taking part in the event, and it will have plenty of exciting vehicle models on display. One of these will be the Honda City V Sensing. Introduced in November 2021, the variant adds on the automaker’s Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems to the V spec, making it the most comprehensively-equipped City after the RS e:HEV.

Aside from the raft of safety and driver assist kit, the City V Sensing – which is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine offering 121 PS and 145 Nm – is loaded with tons of features, including an eight-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear air-conditioning vents, leather upholstery and keyless entry/engine start (with remote function). The City also boasts a class-leading 519 litres of boot space.

Aside from Honda, brands that will be at the show – which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar – include Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see premium segment representation from Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Besides the various promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. We’re encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations at the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – see you at ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 at the SCCC.