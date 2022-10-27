In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2022 10:31 am / 0 comments

For next year’s riding season in Europe, the 2023 Yamaha MT-07 middleweight and MT-125 small displacement naked sports receive minor updates. This takes the form of a 5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD screen for both bikes, along with smartphone connectivity.

The screen for the MT-07 gives the rider a choice of two different screen themes. The Street theme features a bar graph tachometer at the top of the display with digital speedometer while the touring theme has a more traditional circular analogue-style tachometer with digital speed readout.

On the MT-125, the colour LCD screen only has a single theme choice – Street. The traction control on the MT-125 is new, increasing rider safety. For the MT-07, other minor updates include a painted ABS front fender as well as revised right-side handlebar switches to accommodate the new TFT meter.

Both the MT-07 and MT-125 now come with Bluetooth connectivity to Yamaha’s MyRide app. The app allows riders to record rides and share the information online, as well as notifying the rider of any technical issues and service reminders, and viewing incoming call, email and message notifications on the LCD instrument panel.

Additionally, the MT-07 now comes pre-wired for a quickshifter for easy installation of what some riders deem a necessary modification for Yamaha’s MT-series naked sports bikes. Otherwise, other mechanical specifications remain unchanged for both the MT-07 and MT-125 in Europe.

The Yamaha MT-07 is priced at RM38,288 in 2019 and has yet to receive an update or model revision for the local market. Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-15, released in Malaysia in 2020, has a recommended retail price of RM12,298.

GALLERY: 2023 Yamaha MT-07 Europe