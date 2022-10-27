In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions, Volvo / By Pan Eu Jin / 27 October 2022 6:40 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech, is set to take place on November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) with attractive deals on vehicles of various makes and models. If you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned car, ACE 2022 is where you want to be.

Volvo, through Ingress Swede Automobile, will also be part of the event with displays of new arrivals such as the facelifted XC40 B5 mild-hybrid and the XC40 Recharge T5. Both facelift variants of the XC40 will only be available in a single trim level – Ultimate – that replaces the previous R-Design trim.

Launched just a few days ago, both variants of the facelift XC40 are locally-assembled and priced similarly at RM268,888. The XC40 B5 Ultimate is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, and paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It produces 263 hp and 390 Nm of torque to drive all four wheels.

The XC40 Recharge T5 Ultimate PHEV, on the other hand, gets a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (wet clutch). The powertrain produces 262 hp and 425 Nm to drive the front wheels. The Recharge T5 PHEV is also fitted with a 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a pure electric driving range of up to 44 km.

Standard items on both variants include 19-inch wheels, a 14-speaker 600 watt Harman Kardon sound system, power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver side and side mirror position, a 360-degree surround view camera, and the Pilot Assist driver assist system. Driver aids also come in the form of the City Safety pack along with features such as blind spot information with steer assist, and cross-traffic alert with autonomous emergency braking.

Volvo aside, brands such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Subaru will also be present at the expo. Premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz will be represented by Cycle & Carriage while BMW and MINI vehicles will be showcased by Wheelcorp Premium.

Aside from the promotions by participating brands, there are also various deals offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive an RM2,500 combined voucher. It consists of an RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, an RM500 voucher from Dodomat, an RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, an RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and an RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be offering RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the online platform. An RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher will be given to those who trade in their vehicles. As for the first 25 customers to book a used car, they’ll receive an RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade-in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive an RM1,500 voucher.

That’s not all. Customers with confirmed new car bookings are eligible for a lucky draw with incredible prizes. They include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each while the grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. As such, visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises while hand sanitisers will be strategically placed around the event space.

We’ll be sharing more promotions from all participating brands in the coming weeks so stay tuned. Meanwhile, mark your calendars and we’ll see you at ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre!