28 October 2022

Just a week more to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) begins. If you’re not already aware of it, the sales-driven event takes place this November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and you can look forward to plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicle models. If you’re shopping for a new or pre-owned car, make sure you head on over to ACE 2022.

Aside from car displays, ACE 2022 co-sponsor Yinson GreenTech will have a booth showcasing Hyprdrive, chargEV and Oyika, some of the names in its wide portfolio as well as attractive promotions for these.

Hyprdrive offers EV corporate leasing programmes to businesses that plan to transition to electric vehicles, and its e-mobility solutions range from commercial to passenger vehicles. Register your company’s interest during the expo with a RM500 deposit, and you’ll be eligible for a special leasing discount with attractive charging bundles (terms and conditions apply), along with a mystery gift worth RM200! You’ll also receive a complimentary chargEV membership for the first year as standard.

Meanwhile, chargEV, the leading EV charging infrastructure player in Malaysia, will be displaying its AC and DC chargers. If you sign up for a chargEV membership during the expo, you’ll enjoy an exclusive price of RM200 for the annual subscription (normal membership price is RM240 per year). Visit www.chargev.my to know more about chargEV.

As for Oyika, it will feature two of its electric motorcycle models and its proprietary swappable battery infrastructure. Find out how these bikes and swappable battery can revolutionise the two-wheel industry here in Malaysia in 2023. Register your interest at the expo.

Brands that will be at the show – which is also co-sponsored by Petron and myTukar – include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru and scooter brand Royal Alloy.

Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see premium segment representation from Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Besides the various promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. We’re encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations at the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – see you at ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 at the SCCC.