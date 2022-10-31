Polling day for Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15) has been announced to be taking place on November 19, or just over two weeks from now.
Many will be travelling back to their hometowns to vote, and time constraints will likely be a major factor. To that end, the MySPR Semak website now shows the recommended time for the individual to head out to their polling station.
This has been highlighted in red, joining other information such as voting time and day (which is the aforementioned Novemeber 19), along with the designated polling station and voting stream, and a button and the bottom of the page offers the facility to save the page as a soft copy of the document for your own reference.
Voters will be taking to the roads in droves, so the time advisory is hoped to keep the eventual traffic manageable as voters arrive at their polling stations. Outstation travel means driving for prolonged periods, and travellers will likely also take the opportunity to visit family on the trip, so do ensure that your vehicle is ready for the journey.
Make sure that your vehicle is mechanically sound, and especially that your tyres are up to the task. This time of the year tends to bring more rain, too, so your vehicle’s only intended points of contact with the road are all the more crucial to your safety. A fit vehicle means reduced chances of a breakdown, which will be aggravating for everyone on the road.
Last but not least, ensure that your Touch ‘n Go card has been topped up with sufficient funds for payment on tolled roads. For all who will be taking to the roads, safe travels.
Comments
Malaysia boleh!
We Malaysians had voted for a clean government in May 2018. Yes, it was not perfect, and there were many issues, BUT we would be on the way to becoming first world like Singapore.
Unfortunately, greedy and traitor people caused the government to fall in 2020. I hope Malaysians remember and will once again punish BN/PN. Funny thing is last last also, they got infighting among themselves ha ha ha
Now is the chance for you & all of us to vote….stop complaining & vote la bro!…that’s democracy. With the anti hopping law in place, looks good
BN and PN are Game Over gomens. This is why it is better to let PH to rule our country again. PH trully knows how to govern a country
50% voters are below 40-years old. This younger group will have impact in determining the future for Malaysia. We all shall respect the outcome, without cheating
Hidup BN! Only patriotic Malaysians will bersyukur and vote for our caring #BetterNation. All those oppo supporters can GTH and leave Malaysia!
Kalau PH menang, aku akan lari bogel kat KLCC! Mark my words. #PHenipu #BetterNation
guys, mark his words. even nobody cares if he naked. paultan please disclose his ip address so we can track where is him now. later if lose claim “ini bukan budaya kita” pulak.
kurang ajar budak ni. expected from a BN cybertrooper