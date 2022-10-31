In Local News / By Mick Chan / 31 October 2022 2:27 pm / 8 comments

Polling day for Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15) has been announced to be taking place on November 19, or just over two weeks from now.

Many will be travelling back to their hometowns to vote, and time constraints will likely be a major factor. To that end, the MySPR Semak website now shows the recommended time for the individual to head out to their polling station.

This has been highlighted in red, joining other information such as voting time and day (which is the aforementioned Novemeber 19), along with the designated polling station and voting stream, and a button and the bottom of the page offers the facility to save the page as a soft copy of the document for your own reference.

Example of recommended voting time on MySPR Semak website (above); also, ensure your vehicle is fit for the journey if you need to travel outstation

Voters will be taking to the roads in droves, so the time advisory is hoped to keep the eventual traffic manageable as voters arrive at their polling stations. Outstation travel means driving for prolonged periods, and travellers will likely also take the opportunity to visit family on the trip, so do ensure that your vehicle is ready for the journey.

Make sure that your vehicle is mechanically sound, and especially that your tyres are up to the task. This time of the year tends to bring more rain, too, so your vehicle’s only intended points of contact with the road are all the more crucial to your safety. A fit vehicle means reduced chances of a breakdown, which will be aggravating for everyone on the road.

Last but not least, ensure that your Touch ‘n Go card has been topped up with sufficient funds for payment on tolled roads. For all who will be taking to the roads, safe travels.