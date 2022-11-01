In Local News, Public Transport / By Pan Eu Jin / 1 November 2022 10:31 am / 0 comments

In light of Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15) taking place on November 19, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced special Keluarga Malaysia train services from November 18 to 20. As for those who are looking to drive to their respective polling stations, here are some references.

On November 18, the special train service will depart at 3:40 pm from KL Sentral and is expected to arrive in Tumpat by 7:40 am the next day. On November 20, the special train service will depart at 5:10 pm from Tumpat and is expected to arrive in KL Sentral at 11:26 am the following day.

Click to enlarge

In addition to the Keluarga Malaysia train services, total of eight additional ETS service will be available between November 18 and 20 for voters looking to travel from KL Sentral to Padang Besar, Padang Besar to KL Sentral and Butterworth to KL Sentral.

KTMB said a total of 716 tickets will be offered for the special train services and 2,520 tickets for the additional ETS train services. Ticket sales will begin at 2 pm today.

Tickets can be purchased via the KTM Mobile app (KITS) or the KTMB website. Alternatively, call the KTMB call centre at 03-22671200.