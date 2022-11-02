In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 2 November 2022 6:54 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’ve just under a week to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) opens its doors this weekend on November 5 to 6 from 9am to 7pm, at the Setia City Convention Centre.

This year’s edition of ACE is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, and the sales-driven event promises to bring plenty of attractive deals on the roster of participating brands, which includes Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru along with scooter brand Royal Alloy.

The line-up of brands will also get representation from the premium segment courtesy of Mercedes-Benz via Cycle & Carriage as well as BMW and MINI through Wheelcorp Premium, along with Volvo through Ingress Swede Automobile.

Customers at ACE 2022 will also receive a host of deals, in addition to the offers from the brands in attendance at the event. For a limited run, there will be Petron fuel vouchers worth RM50 each that will be for customers of the first 100 new car bookings, so you, as a new car owner buying from ACE 2022, will essentially get additional fuel to go with your new ride.

Additionally, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher which consists of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Buying on trade-in? There are deals to be had here, too; myTukar is offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Each trade-in will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. When you trade-in and book a used car at once, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

But wait, there’s more! Customers with confirmed new car bookings will be entered into a lucky draw with includes ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each, as well as the grand prize – a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Now, although the country’s rule and regulations have eased since moving into the endemic phase, we will continue to take every possible precaution to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times on the event premises, while hand sanitisers will be placed strategically throughout the event venue.

Do continue to stay tuned as we roll out more information closer to the opening of ACE 2022, which takes place this November 5 and 6 from 9am to 7pm, at the Setia City Convention Centre. See you there!