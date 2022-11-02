In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2022 8:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Do you have a restaurant or makan place that you always fall back on because it’s dependable and you know exactly what you’re going to get? I have a couple of those. Yes, there are plenty of new options, and some of the new stuff are indeed good, but nothing satisfies like the “old favourites”. Like those trusted outlets, the Honda City is proven quality.

The B-segment benchmark is now available in hatchback form with an added dash of style and practicality. Honda is famous for great interior packaging, exemplified by the Ultra Seats with four modes. In Utility Mode, fold the rear seats flat for maximum capacity. In Long Mode, recline the front passenger seat and lower the rear seat to accomodate long items. In Refresh Mode, fold back the front seats to create a resting lounge. In Tall Mode, flip up the rear seat base to load tall items.

Safety is always a priority and the City Hatchback is available with Honda Sensing, an ADAS driver assist pack that includes Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist System, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Auto High Beam and Adaptive Cruise Control. Honda LaneWatch gives you live feed of your blind spot.

Other cool and useful features include Remote Engine Start and an 8.0-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The City Hatchback is powered by either a proven 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine or an economical hybrid powertrain in the range-topping e:HEV RS variant. Try out the City Hatchback for size at ACE 2022 this weekend, happening from 9am to 7pm at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy scooter. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – November 5 and 6 9am to 7pm is when ACE 2022 takes place at the SCCC. See you there!