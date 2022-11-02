In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 November 2022 10:19 am / 3 comments

ChargEV has announced the updated rates of EV chargers located at 17 Starbucks outlets, which were set up as part of a partnership with Starbucks Malaysia and Yinson GreenTech.

Going by the minute, the rate for using DC chargers that output up to 60 kW is RM1.20 per minute, while it is RM5 for every 20 minutes for AC chargers capable of delivering 11 kW. For chargEV members (RM240 a year), the latter is free to use.

It is important to note that most of the DC chargers are of the multi-standard variety, so you may find several charging guns with different connectors (Type 2, CCS2 and CHAdeMO) attached to it. Should you use the AC charging gun from a DC charger, you will still be charged AC charging rates (RM5 for every 20 minutes).

For standalone AC chargers, the rate is as what’s mentioned earlier – RM5 for every 20 minutes. As such, make sure you choose the appropriate charger for your electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid vehicle (EV) – a higher charging rate doesn’t mean your vehicle will charge faster if it doesn’t support it.

The 17 Starbucks stores with EV chargers are as follow:

Starbucks Kota Kemuning Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Reserve Setia Alam (DC chargers)

Starbucks Ukay Perdana Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Eco Gradeur Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Conezion Putrajaya Drive-Thru

Starbucks Rimbayu Drive-Thru

Starbucks Jade Hill Drive-Thru

Starbucks Reserve Eco Majestic Drive-Thru

Starbucks Eco Horizon Drive-Thru

Starbucks Icon City Drive-Thru

Starbucks Hillside Drive-Thru

Starbucks Juru (R&R) Drive-Thru

Starbucks Tanjong Tokong Drive-Thru

Starbucks Malim Jaya Drive-Thru

Starbucks Bandar Seri Alam Drive-Thru

Starbucks Seri Austin Drive-Thru

Starbucks Skudai (R&R) Drive-Thru

In addition to the 17 Starbucks outlets, chargEV also revealed the charging rates at Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, which is identical – RM1.20 per minute for the 60 kW DC charger and RM5 for every 20 minutes for the 11 kW AC charger. Again, the latter is free to use by chargEV members.