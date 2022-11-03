In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 3 November 2022 4:47 pm / 0 comments

We’re only a few days away from the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022! Sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, the expo will take place this weekend on November 5-6, from 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre.

Whether you’re in the market for a new or used car, options will be aplenty. That said, with increasingly long waiting periods for new cars, more are turning to used cars and if you’re one of them, ACE 2022 is not one to be missed.

myTukar will be present at the expo with more than 50 high quality used cars on-site, with even more available on its website. The best part is, availability is immediate which means there will be no (potentially long) waiting periods on your purchase.

There will also be on-site vehicle evaluation available if you decide to make your purchase via trade-in and this will come with a 30-day price lock. For the same purpose, do bring along the vehicle’s grant and upon trade-in, you’ll get a RM1,000 instant rebate!

For a value-added experience, the used car purchased from myTukar can be delivered to your doorstep within a week, accompanied by a five-day money-back guarantee. The used car will also come with a one-year warranty as well as two complimentary maintenance service slots.

At ACE 2022, the organiser (paultan.org) will be offering RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade in their existing car through myTukar. Trade-in customers will receive a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher. The first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Trade in your existing vehicle and book a used car in one-go and the voucher value increases to RM1,500.

Even though rules and regulations have eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still take every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and if needed, hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at the event.

If you’re not ready to take the plunge just yet and only intend to window shop, there’ll plenty of test drive opportunities for new or pre-owned vehicles at ACE 2022 this weekend – November 5 and 6 – at the Setia City Convention Centre between 9 am to 7 pm!

Find out more about ACE 2022 here and myTukar’s used car promotion here!