4 November 2022

Subaru has announced it reveal the next-generation Impreza at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, which is set to take place in about two weeks’ time. To go along with the announcement, we also get a teaser image of the upcoming 2024 model year Impreza, although there’s not a lot shown.

In it, it’s clear the new Impreza will continue to be offered as a hatchback, although it’s unknown if there will be a sedan body style as well – the fifth-generation Impreza is available with both. The Japanese carmaker didn’t provide any further details, but we can expect it to have some resemblance to the latest Crosstrek (all-new XV), sans body cladding and a jacked-up ride height.

The Subaru Global Platform (SGP) will likely be used for the new Impreza too, with all-wheel drive and a boxer engine coming as standard. The outgoing model came with a 2.0 litre NA flat-four that serves up 152 hp (154 PS) and 197 Nm of torque, with available transmission pairings being a five-speed manual and a CVT.

Given the shared platform with the Crosstrek, Subaru may see fit to offer the new Impreza with more options like a 2.5 litre NA boxer unit or even an e-Boxer hybrid powertrain based on the 2.0 litre engine – both are available for the older/current Crosstrek in the United States.