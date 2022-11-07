Interbrand has released its list of the most valuable brands of 2022 with Toyota once again topping the list of the most valuable automotive brands with a brand value of US$59.757 billion (RM283 billion). The figure represents a 10% increase in brand value from the previous year, putting Toyota in sixth place in the overall Top 100 Best Global Brand; up from 7th last year.
Toyota is trailed closely by Mercedes-Benz as the second most valuable automotive brand after the company saw a 10% increase in brand value to US$56.103 billion (RM266 billion) in 2022. The list is followed by Tesla in third position with a 32% increase in brand value – the largest increase in brand value and the fastest growing among other automotive brands – at US$48.002 billion (RM227 billion).
BMW comes in fourth after slipping from third last year, despite increasing its brand value by 11% to US$46.331 billion (RM219 billion), followed by Honda valued at US$22.837 billion (RM108 billion), Hyundai at US$17.314 billion (RM82 billion), Audi at US$14.976 billion (RM71 billion), Volkswagen at US$14.819 billion (RM70 billion) and Ford at US$14.431 billion (RM68 billion).
Completing the Top 10 list is Porsche at US$13.504 billion (RM64 billion). Compared to the 2021 list, Tesla is the only brand to move up a place – from fourth to third place – swapping places with BMW while the rest of the top 10 positions in 2022 for automotive brands remain unchanged from before. Aside from Tesla, Ferrari also saw a significant increase in brand value by 31% – making it the only other automotive brand to record an increase in brand value by over 30%.
Overall, Apple leads the charts as the most valuable brand of 2022 at US$482.215 billion (RM2.2 trillion) followed by Microsoft at US$278.288 billion (RM1.32 trillion), Amazon at US$274.819 billion (RM1.3 trillion), Google at US$251.751 billion (RM1.1 trillion) and Samsung at US$87.689 billion (RM416 billion). For the first time ever, the total brand value of the Best Global Brands has reached over US$3 trillion (RM14.2 trillion) representing a 16% increase from 2021.
Comments
Where are the Chinese?
Thank you Interbrand for your Game-Changing list of the most valuable car brands. This is the proof that Japanese carmakers are better than Chinese carmakers. I also hope that Honda basher guy does not come here and condemn Interbrand to the max for placing Honda in the list.
Illuminati conspiracy, BYD left out the list
Where is Proton? Should be at the top of the list since their cars have the best handling in the world.
The Interbrand rankings are based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value – the financial performance of the branded products and services; the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice; and the strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company. – exceprt from Paul Tan page
Great. BMW and Mercedes are also doing good
Do NOTE that ALL top 3 brands are heavy in DEBTS and with critical financail support from their respective Govn. Else they are likely to go UNDER . Forward to 2030 ……. Likely NONE of the above will be in the TOp 5 brands any more.
Tesla climbing fast! others average +10%. Even Honda in top 5, still only +7% indicate weakening brand. Gap with first four is so big!
That can tell you that honda is real failure. Spare parts, aftersales, design, safety for honda is already failure. Honda in here, specs also fail