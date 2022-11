In Local News / By Paul Tan / 8 November 2022 6:22 pm / 0 comments

Just yesterday we reported that MetMalaysia published a continuous rain warning up until November 11 and today we have had an incidence of flash flooding in the Klang Valley.

Social media users have reported that parts of Shah Alam are experiencing flash floods, with Seksyen 17, 24, 25 and Padang Jawa mentioned as affected.

If you’re planning to drive, do check beforehand if there are any flash floods affecting the areas along your route. If your route is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car.

Special Perils insurance coverage can provide some relief if the undesirable and completely unavoidable happen, so if you haven’t added it onto your motor insurance policy yet it’s not too late to do so while your car is still in insurable condition.

According to general insurer Zurich Malaysia, 59% of Malaysian motorists do not have special perils coverage to protect against flood damage, based on a survey that conducted among 990 vehicle owners in 2021. Don’t skimp on this, for a small fee relative to your vehicle’s value, you could save yourself from having to drain your bank account to have your vehicle fixed due to flood damage.