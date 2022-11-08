Trams in Melaka? That’s possible if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Kota Melaka parliamentary seats in next weekend’s 15th General Election (GE15).
Caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the plan to develop public transport services in Melaka, including the proposed tram system, could be realised if the federal government has a stable and compatible relationship with the state government, Bernama reported.
“This (public transport development) is one of the proposals made by the Melaka government and as the caretaker government (at the federal level), we are determined to see it through as we already discussed it. We just need a bigger mandate from the voters so that this plan can be executed better,” the MCA president told reporters in Tanjung Kling yesterday.
The Ayer Hitam MP said the transformation of stage bus services would also be reformulated, while the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project would also be fine-tuned for the best interest of the people in Melaka.
“That is why it is important for the people to use their voting power to give the mandate to the same party as all plans for better development depend on the compatibility of the relationship between the federal and the state government. That’s the main element that would ensure the continuity of work and policy toward achieving common goals,” he added.
After state elections last year, BN controls 21 out of 28 seats in Melaka’s state legislative assembly. GE15 will only see parliamentary seats being contested in the state. By the way, the three seats mentioned by Wee are currently held by PKR (Tangga Batu), Bersatu (Alor Gajah) and DAP (Kota Melaka).
Comments
Cannot even fix the monorail that only operated for days want to talk about Tram.
Yes, exactly, let’s not forget the existence of the Melaka Monorail
Apa la membazir. Melaka tu synchronize jer lampu isyarat tu dah settle masalah.
cannot even solve kelana jaya LRT frequent disruptions, now want to build tram
build sampai skrg pun tak nampak batang hidung dan sampai kepala dia pun dah botak.
For what ah? boleh di makan tak?
“Stable and compatible relationship” aka no checks and balances. If it’s in the interest of the rakyat then who cares about the relationship. Just get it done, make sure it works and every sen is accounted for. Doesn’t matter which party is in power. Of course if the interests lie elsewhere then you know I know la…
Masa mula baru bercinta
Mulut manis macam gula
Gunung tinggi sanggu didaki
Lautan api sanggup renangi
Tapi bila dah kenal lama
Baru terlihat perangai sebenar
Habis madu sepah dibuang
Janji manis tinggal kenangan
Benar kata orang dahulu
Kasih jangan keterlaluan
Sayang biarlah sederhana
Takut nanti engkau merana
Benar kata orang dahulu
Kasih jangan keterlaluan
Sayang biarlah sederhana
Takut nanti engkau merana
Benar kata orang dahulu
Kasih jangan keterlaluan
Sayang biarlah sederhana
Takut nanti engkau merana
Benar kata orang dahulu
Kasih jangan keterlaluan
Sayang biarlah sederhana
Takut nanti engkau merana
Engkau merana
Janji manisnya
Hahahahaha biau boto.. tolak tepi politik ke parti ee tapi dengan mentaliti masyarakat malaysia apabila memandu ada Baiknya tram ni tidak diwujudkan ramai jadi kebab bawah tayar tram ni nanti
Entah sapa yng salahhh~
pala hotak hang
in the wee hours..still dreamin
cannot tahan with all these possible and janji’s… election time all become smart and ‘rakyat concerned’… puihhh…