In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 8 November 2022 4:09 pm / 13 comments

Trams in Melaka? That’s possible if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the Tangga Batu, Alor Gajah and Kota Melaka parliamentary seats in next weekend’s 15th General Election (GE15).

Caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the plan to develop public transport services in Melaka, including the proposed tram system, could be realised if the federal government has a stable and compatible relationship with the state government, Bernama reported.

“This (public transport development) is one of the proposals made by the Melaka government and as the caretaker government (at the federal level), we are determined to see it through as we already discussed it. We just need a bigger mandate from the voters so that this plan can be executed better,” the MCA president told reporters in Tanjung Kling yesterday.

The Ayer Hitam MP said the transformation of stage bus services would also be reformulated, while the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project would also be fine-tuned for the best interest of the people in Melaka.

“That is why it is important for the people to use their voting power to give the mandate to the same party as all plans for better development depend on the compatibility of the relationship between the federal and the state government. That’s the main element that would ensure the continuity of work and policy toward achieving common goals,” he added.

After state elections last year, BN controls 21 out of 28 seats in Melaka’s state legislative assembly. GE15 will only see parliamentary seats being contested in the state. By the way, the three seats mentioned by Wee are currently held by PKR (Tangga Batu), Bersatu (Alor Gajah) and DAP (Kota Melaka).