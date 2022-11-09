In Local News / By Paul Tan / 9 November 2022 8:30 pm / 0 comments

Yesterday we saw parts of Shah Alam experiencing flash floods and today it looks like it’s Klang’s turn, with plenty of social media reports of rising water levels in Klang, particularly near the Bukit Tinggi area.

Social media users have reported that the GM Klang roundabout is partially flooded, causing massive traffic jams around the area and the KESAS highway. Astro Radio Traffic reports that there’s a two-hour jam from HICOM to Bandar Botanik, plus a one-hour delay on the opposite direction. Traffic around Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Bandar Puteri, Jalan Langat, Jalan Kebun and Jalan Johan Setia are affected too.

MetMalaysia has published a continuous rain warning up until November 11 so the sad fact is we might have to expect that this could be a daily occurrence for the rest of the week.

In addition to that, Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran Malaysia under Kementerian Alam Sekitar issued the warning below at 5pm today warning us to expect flash floods in Rompin, Klang, Mersing and Kuching.

If you’re planning to drive, do check beforehand if there are any flash floods affecting the areas along your route. If your route is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car.

Dear motorists, please check if you have selected the Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle. Yes it’s optional, and you do have to specifically ask for it to be added.

It will cost a little extra, but it’s a relatively small fee relative to your vehicle’s insured value, and it could prove crucial if your car gets damaged by the floods. Without Special Perils coverage, you’d be completely on your own.