Yesterday we saw parts of Shah Alam experiencing flash floods and today it looks like it’s Klang’s turn, with plenty of social media reports of rising water levels in Klang, particularly near the Bukit Tinggi area.
Social media users have reported that the GM Klang roundabout is partially flooded, causing massive traffic jams around the area and the KESAS highway. Astro Radio Traffic reports that there’s a two-hour jam from HICOM to Bandar Botanik, plus a one-hour delay on the opposite direction. Traffic around Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Bandar Puteri, Jalan Langat, Jalan Kebun and Jalan Johan Setia are affected too.
MetMalaysia has published a continuous rain warning up until November 11 so the sad fact is we might have to expect that this could be a daily occurrence for the rest of the week.
In addition to that, Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran Malaysia under Kementerian Alam Sekitar issued the warning below at 5pm today warning us to expect flash floods in Rompin, Klang, Mersing and Kuching.
If you’re planning to drive, do check beforehand if there are any flash floods affecting the areas along your route. If your route is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car.
Dear motorists, please check if you have selected the Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle. Yes it’s optional, and you do have to specifically ask for it to be added.
It will cost a little extra, but it’s a relatively small fee relative to your vehicle’s insured value, and it could prove crucial if your car gets damaged by the floods. Without Special Perils coverage, you’d be completely on your own.
Stay safe everyone, lokasi bukit tinggi 2 Klang. Highway dari tol kota kemuning sampai ke pelusuk dunia jem sebab banjir. pic.twitter.com/UtGxFW44B6
— J (@ntrljbz) November 9, 2022
credit: Hasif Ishak pic.twitter.com/DaanPuHEOu
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 9, 2022
credit: Hasif Ishak pic.twitter.com/CvsPMaePoK
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 9, 2022
#kltu KESAS: There's a 2 hour jam from HICOM – Bandar Botanik due to Flash floods near GM Klang, also expect a 1 hour delay in the opposite direction. Traffic is also affected in Bdr Bukit Tinggi, Bdr Puteri, Jalan Langat, Jalan Kebun & JALAN JOHAN SETIA
credit: Hasif Ishak pic.twitter.com/NdDsfxIs0F
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 9, 2022
Siapa dapat selesaikan masalah jalan banjir tiap kali hujan dekat tapak LRT3 jalan klang-banting ni aku bagi satu undi! 4×4 lalu pun dah tak nampak tayar. Jalan paling kanan pun lalu redah air. Exit @kesastrafik ke Klang – Banting ni pun tenggelam. pic.twitter.com/li7I09usWP
— FA (@far3d_afandy) November 9, 2022
Roundabout gm klang banjir ???? pic.twitter.com/KmULWVTM6t
— yuni is tired (@yyunirahman) November 9, 2022
Colleagues tak bagi balik naik motor so diorang suruh tumpang another colleague balik rumah. Kau tengok banjir acaner. pic.twitter.com/IB3ClPQpRq
— V Z I L V N S R D D N (@znratliff) November 9, 2022
KESAS JAMMED TERUK WOI!!! 30 minutes dah stuck sini ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/8ww35zd0QN
— aleeya (@spicykwacey) November 9, 2022
#kltu KESAS: Wazers reported of flash floods near GM Klang that are causing a half an hour delay from Kota Kemuning & Pulau Indah – Bandar Botanik. Traffic is also affected in Bdr Bukit Tinggi, Bdr Puteri & on Jalan Langat
credit: Netizens pic.twitter.com/RDVSCUMCer
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 9, 2022
Banjir di kawasan GM Klang. Hati-hati dan rancang pemanduan korang ya. #sharERA pic.twitter.com/F7io7k8Dcj
— ERA – Muzik Hit Terkini (@ERAdotje) November 9, 2022