A lot of us had a good night’s sleep last night but unfortunately this was not the case for everyone as continuous rain after midnight caused various places in Selangor to be flooded.
We have experienced many days of flash floods this week but last night’s seem to be the worst one yet. Areas affected based on social media reports include Sri Muda in Shah Alam as well as Melawis in Klang. Highway users also reported a section of KESAS flooded near Kemuning, so do check if you are headed to an affected area today.
If your route is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car.
Please make sure you have Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle. Yes it’s optional, and you do have to specifically ask for it to be added. It will cost a little extra, but it’s a relatively small fee relative to your vehicle’s insured value, and it could prove crucial if your car gets damaged by the floods. Without Special Perils coverage, you’d be completely on your own.
If you do not have to urgently go anywhere this week it might be a good idea to work from home. Make sure you also always park your car on elevated ground, especially towards the evening.
Info semasa, 12.45am Bukit Raja Klang (infront of KPJ Klang) banjir RIP car ???? pic.twitter.com/RE0U2veNFf
— Raz (@imalraz) November 16, 2022
Penduduk di 14 buah rumah kampung Sungai Pening di Semenyih Selangor dipindahkan oleh pasukan bomba ke PPS berdekatan setelah kawasan rumah dinaiki air pada paras lutut.#banjir
???? @bombaJBPM pic.twitter.com/RvBkmmEhtw
— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 16, 2022
Situasi banjir di Padang Jawa, Shah Alam ketika ini selepas hujan lebat lebih dua jam. Sama-sama kita doakan agar dipermudahkan urusan penduduk di sana dan semoga semua dalam keadaan selamat.#majoriti#banjir#shahalam
Kredit > Klangkampunghalamanku pic.twitter.com/qFndy4D49B
— Majoriti (@majoritionline) November 16, 2022
Situasi banjir di Kampung Bangi Tambahan, Bangi Lama pada pagi ini.
???? @APMtwiter pic.twitter.com/HYU4gmXr8t
— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 17, 2022
Banjir di Kg Kebun Bunga, Batu 3, Shah Alam.
Kredit: Amirulnajmi pic.twitter.com/cEbgjqB9a9
— ????????Bencana2022???????? (@bencanamalaysia) November 17, 2022
Beberapa tempat di Selangor mula dinaiki air ekoran hujan lebat malam tadi.
Antaranya di Bukit Lanchong dan Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam ; Bukit Sentosa, Kota Raja dan Taman Sri Andalas, Klang. pic.twitter.com/F4j6nnoVWH
— BERNAMA TV ???????? (@BernamaTV) November 16, 2022
Info semasa??
12 am 17 nov
Icity dah naik air pic.twitter.com/wDFJpSkzYj
— JOM MENGUNDI (@sofearozaidi_) November 16, 2022
Warga sri muda dah beratur nak keluar dari sri muda. Jammed teruk dah. Hujan lebat betul. pic.twitter.com/enkKQF5n0k
— Abubuu (@abubxr) November 16, 2022
#kltu JALAN LABOHAN DAGANG NILAI: Flash floods reported at the Kota Warisan exit are causing 1 hour delays from KLIA & Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi pic.twitter.com/O2Qa0JyWUk
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 16, 2022
#kltu JALAN LABOHAN DAGANG NILAI: Flash floods reported at the Kota Warisan exit are causing 40 min jams from KLIA & Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi pic.twitter.com/n1VhFC22Gs
— Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) November 16, 2022
Keadaan semasa di Pulau Indah. Sentiasa berjaga-jaga dan siap sedia mengadapi sebarang kemungkinan. Hubungi talian 999 untuk kecemasan. pic.twitter.com/fcN5Ufbibq
— Bomba Selangor (@selangor_bomba) November 16, 2022
Situasi #banjir di Plaza Tol Kemuning (KESAS) menghala ke Pelabuhan Klang sekitar 1.30 pagi ini.
???? Awam pic.twitter.com/65h0ukR2tR
— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) November 16, 2022
Seksyen 32 (Bukit Kemuning) air naik dari tengah malam tadi. #banjir pic.twitter.com/wohZDqaT5R
— Artikah? (@artikahanuar7) November 16, 2022
Sungai sebelah MSU Shah Alam jam 3.14 sebentar tadi. Jika hujan berterusan, tak mustahil tragedi banjir besar Dec 18 2021 berulang kembali. pic.twitter.com/JXzcWiJOF8
— Anas (@LagendaAdamAnas) November 16, 2022
— JOKER????? (@BadBoy2662) November 16, 2022
1/3 Am receiving many calls from people in Klang who are upset and worried with the rain and floods. We were hoping this won’t happen. It’s worrying that @metmalaysia has predicted heavy rain till 4am pic.twitter.com/ajlzF8lQeS
— Charles Santiago (@mpklang) November 16, 2022
Jam 2.45 pagi saya turun di Taman Melawis melihat keadaan banjir bersama YDP Majlis Perbandaran Klang, pihak JPS dan persatuan penduduk. Projek tebatan banjir telah dimulakan namun menghadapi kesukaran. Saya akan berhubung dgn pihak KTM esok utk menyelesaikan masalah ini. pic.twitter.com/aAfpKcEbIX
— Amirudin Shari (@AmirudinShari) November 16, 2022
Am on higher ground about 500m from home. Evacuated with furbaby when waters started rising.
Whatsapp group for residents going crazy. Almost every house being fkooded. pic.twitter.com/KsD7HWNbBW
— ??? ??? (@iamjoelee) November 16, 2022
Comments
Enough of flood in PH Selangor!
If you love Selangor, vote BN
If you hate Selangor, vote PH
KL also flood despite spending Billions and Billions of RM 30 years ago and now Putrajaya too a new location which should be well developed. No price for guessing which party runs both of them. Also didn’t that environmental minister said Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country in 2021 also guess who selected him into the cabinet?
KL no reports of floods as bad as Selangor.
If you hate Selangor, vote PH
If you love Selangor, vote BN